CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,710,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,617 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $345,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,862,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 18.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

