CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.20.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

