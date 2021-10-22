Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH):

10/20/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Choice Hotels International is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

