Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Boosted by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 284,150 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 4.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,411,000 after purchasing an additional 491,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $105.25. 20,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,703. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

