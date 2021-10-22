Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.19

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 9963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -153.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

