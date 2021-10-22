Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

