ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,197.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $54,197.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,068.13 or 1.00050540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00050525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00688609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004242 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

