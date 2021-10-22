ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ChampionX worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.