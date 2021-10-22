Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,389 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.41. 9,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,029. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $165.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

