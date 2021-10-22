Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,644,412 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

