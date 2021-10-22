Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,190. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

