Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $39,852,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

