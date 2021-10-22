Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $49.49 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

