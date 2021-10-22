Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.96. 436,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,340. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.4067634 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

