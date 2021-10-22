Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,857 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

