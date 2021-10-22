Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$29.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

