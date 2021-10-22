Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

