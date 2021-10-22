Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

