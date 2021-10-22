Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.06.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

