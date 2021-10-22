Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.53. Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. 537,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

