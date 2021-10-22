Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Celanese alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.