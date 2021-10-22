CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

CTT stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

