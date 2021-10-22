Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 40,939 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,939 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $58.06. 360,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,380. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.