Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $23.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.18.

CCL stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 102,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

