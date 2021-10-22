CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $141.90 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

