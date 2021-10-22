Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

