CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CARG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 752,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,487. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 657,560 shares of company stock worth $20,841,531. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

