Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CJ stock opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$655.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$4.51.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,573.27. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,597,222.20.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

