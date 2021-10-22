Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.54

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 828064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$670.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.27.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,573.27. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,597,222.20.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

