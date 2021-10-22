Capula Management Ltd Takes $246,000 Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 432.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 56.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,546 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 193.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

