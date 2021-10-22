Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $395.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.