Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

