Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

