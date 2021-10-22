Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,383 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

