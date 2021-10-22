Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 786 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $226.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $565.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.