Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

