Captrust Financial Advisors Has $28.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

