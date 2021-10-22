Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

