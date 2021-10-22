Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report $116.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $530.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.38 million to $561.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $723.36 million, with estimates ranging from $682.96 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 494.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $14.04 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

