Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,927. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

