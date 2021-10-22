Canaccord Genuity Raises Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$124.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.