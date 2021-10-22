Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.52.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

