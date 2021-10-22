Cambridge Trust Co. Has $32.73 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.