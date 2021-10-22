Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMBM. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $8.25 on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,335. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $729.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

