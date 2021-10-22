California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,252 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Unum Group worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.