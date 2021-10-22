California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,504 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $15,924,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

