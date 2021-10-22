California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,570 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after acquiring an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.