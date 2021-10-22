California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

