California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

