California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.71 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

